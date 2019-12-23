Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) “must step in” if Bangladesh refuse to tour Pakistan for a Test series.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in Pakistan from January to February next year.

However, while they are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing a Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation.

Azhar refused to accept this, and pointed out that that the country is safe since Sri Lanka just toured for a two-Test series, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Azhar Ali "There's no excuse. ICC must step in, this is for the World Test Championship. Many teams have come to Pakistan, PSL matches have happened, World XI came, Sri Lanka is going back after 2 Tests, so I don't understand the reason for Bangladesh not coming" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 23, 2019



