Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram believes spinner Yasir Shah made an “inexperienced mistake” in regards to his celebration upon dismissing Australia batsman Steve Smith in the first Test.

Smith noted that Yasir had “woken up the beast” and that they were in for a “in for a battle” after the Pakistan spinner held up seven fingers to signal how many times he had dismissed Smith in Test cricket.

He added that he will have to be more “disciplined” against the 33-year-old in the second Test in Adelaide, and even revealed that he ran three kilometers back to the team hotel as punishment for getting out early in the first Test.

However, Akram didn’t seem too impressed with Yasir’s antics, saying during his playing days, he didn’t care how many times he had dismissed a particular batsman.

Wasim Akram "You know in our time I didn’t bother with how many times I got out who. Nowadays with stats, people know everything. But I, as a bowler only worried about am I impacting the game or not? Am I winning the game for Pakistan. If not, that doesn’t matter" #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/gp8CDtngz8 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 28, 2019

Wasim Akram "It was just an inexperienced mistake by Yasir Shah. I hope he hasn’t poked the bear there. I wouldn’t have done it. I would have done it in the fourth innings if I got him out the second time while winning the Test match. But not when you’re losing badly" #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/xKIrj12CXX — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 28, 2019

“You know in our time I didn’t bother with how many times I got out who. Nowadays with stats, people know everything. But I, as a bowler, only worried about am I impacting the game or not? Am I winning the game for Pakistan? If not, that doesn’t matter,” Akram was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“It was just an inexperienced mistake by Yasir Shah. I hope he hasn’t poked the bear there. I wouldn’t have done it. I would have done it in the fourth innings if I got him out the second time while winning the Test match. But not when you’re losing badly.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sarfaraz Ahmed makes bold prediction about the battle between Yasir Shah and Steve Smith

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...