Australia legend Mark Taylor makes shocking comments about Pakistan’s mindset

Mark Taylor believes that Pakistan think they will struggle to win whenever they tour Australia cricket

Mark Taylor: “I think there’s a bit of a feeling that when Pakistan come to Australia straight away they’re thinking it will be tough and they’ll struggle to win”

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor believes that whenever Pakistan tour Australia, they immediately think they will be in for a tough series and “struggle to win”.

Taylor pointed out that Pakistan need to change this “wrong attitude”, but added that this can only be done if they have a “strong side with a strong leader”.

“I think there’s a bit of a feeling that when Pakistan come to Australia straight away they’re thinking it will be tough and they’ll struggle to win, which is the wrong attitude and it’s hard to break. You need a strong side with a strong leader to overcome that,” Taylor was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan will be looking to bounce back in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, which begins on Friday, after they lost the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs.

