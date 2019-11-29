Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting admitted it was a “shock” that Pakistan didn’t pick pace bowler Mohammad Abbas for the first Test in Brisbane.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 13th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan, who only took one wicket in the first Test.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

Ponting also questioned Pakistan’s decision to play 16-year-old seamer Naseem Shah in the first Test.

Naseem, who made his international debut in the match, dismissed David Warner for 154, but could have removed him for 56 had he not bowled a no-ball.

Ricky Ponting "Some of Pakistan's selections last week were quite bizarre, the fact that Mohammad Abbas didn't play was a shock. The fact that they played the 16-year-old kid last week, yes he can bowl fast but it's one thing to maintain it over 5 days in a Test" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 28, 2019

“Some of Pakistan’s selections last week were quite bizarre, the fact that Mohammad Abbas didn’t play was a shock. The fact that they played the 16-year-old kid last week, yes he can bowl fast but it’s one thing to maintain it over five days in a Test,” Ponting was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has confirmed that Abbas will be in the playing XI for the second Test in Adelaide, which begins on Friday.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...