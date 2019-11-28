Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia head coach Justin Langer has called Pakistan batsman Babar Azam a “gun player” and was highly impressed with the way he performed in the first Test in Brisbane.

Azam scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

However, his heroics went in vain as Pakistan ended up losing the first Test by an innings and five runs.

Langer, who said he has “great respect” for Azam, admitted he was “surprised” that the 25-year-old’s hundred in Brisbane was only his second Test century.

“I am surprised it was only Babar’s second Test hundred because I think he’s such a good player. We saw him during the World Cup and we’ve seen him before. He’s a gun player. And to score a hundred the other day – great respect for him,” Langer was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

