Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has confirmed that he will bat at number three and that pace bowler Mohammad Abbas will be picked for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Azhar opened the batting in the first Test in Brisbane, but failed to have a major impact as he scored 39 runs in the first innings and five in the second.

As for Abbas, he was left out of the squad for the first Test, which led to a lot of criticism.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 13th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan, who only took one wicket in the first Test.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

“We’ll announce the team tomorrow. Everyone is available for selection. There will be some changes. Mohammad Abbas will be one of them,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Mohammad Abbas is a seasoned FC campaigner, he’s done well in Tests and he can bring a lot of control. He’s worked a lot during the last Test on his rhythm and he’s feeling better. A bowler of his class, you always feel he has something to offer. I’m confident after the amount of work he’s done over the last week and we’re feeling confident.

“I’ll bat at number three in this Test match.”

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin on Friday.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...