PCB CEO Wasim Khan provides update on South Africa touring Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has confirmed that the board has sent a formal invitation to Cricket South Africa in the hopes of arranging a three-match Twenty20 series in March next year.

Wasim confirmed that talks are still ongoing between the PCB and Cricket South Africa about the series.

Wasim noted that the series will be useful in two ways as it will help both teams prepare for the T20 World Cup in October next year. It will also help in the ongoing effort to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

“We are hopeful they will come in late March as the series will also help both teams prepare for the World T20 Championship in October,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Meanwhile, Wasim noted that it is likely Sri Lanka will send a full-strength side for the upcoming two-Test series in Pakistan in December.

“The gates to international cricket returning properly to Pakistan are open and there is no doubt that the recent tour by the Sri Lankan team to play the T20 and ODI series has helped us a lot,” he said.

The two Tests will be historic as it will mark the first time Pakistan is holding a Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The matches will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

