Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Pakistan batsman “can have success all around the world” if he continues playing like how he did in the first Test against Australia.

Azam scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day in Brisbane, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

However, his heroics went in vain as Pakistan ended up losing the first Test by an innings and five runs.

Despite this, Ponting sees a lot of success in Azam’s future if he maintains this kind of form.

“The fact that Babar’s done that today should be a really good learning curve for when he goes to South Africa or England where conditions will be similar to Brisbane. If he plays with a blueprint from today’s innings he can have success all around the world,” Ponting was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

