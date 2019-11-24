Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam fought valiantly on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia as he scored a sensational 104, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

However, even though Azam scored his second Test century, which was well supported by Mohammad Rizwan’s career-best 95 and Yasir Shah’s entertaining 42, Pakistan ended up losing the match by an innings and five runs.

But, Azam’s superb knock will be one of the major positives for Pakistan as people have previously talked about his form in Test cricket.

Needless to say, His gutsy innings will have definitely silenced them for the time being.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will be held in Adelaide and begin on November 29.

