Australia spinner Nathan Lyon believes Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is “going to be one of the best batters in world cricket for a long time to come”.

Lyon’s praise for Azam comes after the 25-year-old scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day of the first Test in Brisbane, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

However, his heroics went in vain as Pakistan ended up losing the first Test by an innings and five runs.

Despite this, Lyon pointed out that Azam has “brilliant temperament” and can “conquer all conditions around the world”.

“Babar is one guy who can conquer all conditions around the world. He’s got brilliant temperament. His hundred was an innings of class, we know he’s world class and he’s going to be one of the best batters in world cricket for a long time to come,” Lyon was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will get underway on November 29 in Adelaide.

