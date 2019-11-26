Imran Tahir makes emotional tribute to Pakistan legend Abdul Qadir

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir has made an emotional tribute to legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir.

Tahir said that Qadir, who passed away in September, was “like a father to me”.

He also noted that Qadir taught him a lot and feel that “there can never be another bowler like him”.

“He [Abdul Qadir] was like a father to me. I was really close with him so it was a big shock for me,” Tahir told cricketpakistan.com.pk. “I am really grateful to him for the things that he taught me. It was a shock for the whole world because there can never be another bowler like him.”

