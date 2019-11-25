Which Pakistan star has Dean Jones called a ‘bloody special player’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has admitted that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is a “bloody special player”.

Jones’ praise for Azam comes after the 25-year-old scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day in Brisbane, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

However, his heroics went in vain as Pakistan ended up losing the first Test by an innings and five runs.

Nonetheless, Jones was highly impressed with Azam’s performance.

He is a bloody special player https://t.co/IWphu5GJrL — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) November 24, 2019

“He is a bloody special player,” Jones, who was recently appointed as head coach of the Karachi Kings for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), said on Twitter.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will get underway on November 29 in Adelaide.

