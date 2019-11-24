Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has once again stressed that he doesn’t want to compare himself to India captain Virat Kohli as it only adds “extra pressure” on him.

Azam’s comments come after he struck a breathtaking 104 on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

However, Azam’s knock of 104, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries, didn’t stop Australia from winning the match by an innings and five runs.

The 25-year-old also noted that instead of comparing himself to high-profile players, he prefers to “stay in my own zone and focus on my own cricket”.

“I don’t think about comparisons, I say in every interview there is no comparison with him (Kohli) because he has played a lot of matches and has a lot of experience,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “When I play more matches and I gain experience, then I think you can maybe compare but early on, I don’t think there is a comparison. I don’t think about these things as it brings extra pressure, to compare with such a big player. I stay in my own zone and focus on my own cricket.”

