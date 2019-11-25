Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Wasim believes “there will be a change in strategy” for the national team ahead of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Wasim’s comments come after Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and five runs.

One of the major talking points from the first Test was Pakistan’s decision to drop pace bowler Mohammad Abbas.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 12th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

In the first Test, Imran only took one wicket.

Given how badly Pakistan lost in Brisbane, Wasim hinted that Abbas will be included in the playing XI for the second Test, which will begin on November 29.

“Abbas is our main bowler, but I think the coaching staff there are the best judges and they might have found Imran better. I believe there will be a change in strategy in the next game,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Geo News.

