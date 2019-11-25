Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist firmly believes that “there’s a lot to like about” Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah.

The 16-year-old made his international debut in the first Test in Brisbane and dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154 to get his first wicket in Test cricket.

He impressed many with his line, length and pace, along with the way he troubled the Australian batsmen at times.

Gilchrist liked what he saw from Naseem in the first Test and feels the youngster has a bright future ahead of him.

Well played @davidwarner31 but geez there’s a lot to like about the kid, Naseem Shah https://t.co/5y1KBYF8M9 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 23, 2019

“Well played David Warner but geez there’s a lot to like about the kid Naseem Shah,” Gilchrist said on Twitter.

