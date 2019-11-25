Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called Babar Azam a “good batsman” with a “great technique”.

This comes after Azam scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

However, his heroics went in vain as Pakistan ended up losing the first Test by an innings and five runs.

Akram also noted that Imran, who captained Pakistan in the past and led them to World Cup glory in 1992, believes Azam should be batting at number four.

In the first Test, the 25-year-old batted at number five in both innings.

Wasim Akram "PM Imran Khan messaged me to wish all the best to Babar Azam for the way he batted. He also mentioned that in his cricketing opinion Babar is such a good batsman, with great technique that he should bat at number four eventually" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 25, 2019

“PM (Prime Minister) Imran Khan messaged me to wish all the best to Babar Azam for the way he batted. He also mentioned that in his cricketing opinion Babar is such a good batsman, with great technique that he should bat at number four eventually,” Akram was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ricky Ponting makes unbelievably bold prediction about Babar Azam

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...