Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram thinks it would be foolish for the national team to drop pace bowler Naseem Shah for the second Test against Australia.

Akram’s comments come after the 16-year-old made his international debut in the first Test in Brisbane and dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154 to get his first wicket in Test cricket.

Many people were impressed with the way Naseem bowled, and the especially amazed with his line, length and pace.

“I reckon he’s going to get three, four days’ rest – he should be okay,” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I am not sure he’s going to play. But if I was in their place – Misbah-ul-Haq or Azhar Ali – I would definitely give a chance to Naseem. If you played him in Test cricket, you might as well play him in both the Test matches. There’s no point in playing him in one game and have him rest for the next month or two.”

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin on November 29 in Adelaide.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali confirms Naseem Shah will be dropped for second Test?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...