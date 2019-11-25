Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand left-arm seamer Neil Wagner carved through England’s batting line-up with a five-wicket haul to lead his side to an innings and 65-run win in Mount Maunganui.

Starting off the day on 55/3, England lost captain Joe Root early on as he was caught by Tom Latham at gully off the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme for 11.

Ben Stokes and Joe Denly made up for the loss of Root with a 52-run partnership before Stokes was clean bowled by Tim Southee for 28.

Denly went on to score 35 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Wagner, who also took out Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler in quick succession.

With England reeling at 138/8, Sam Curran and Jofra Archer forged a valiant 59-run stand before Archer was removed by Wagner for 30.

England were bowled out for 197 the very next ball as Wagner trapped Stuart Broad lbw for a golden duck.

Curran was left unbeaten on 29.

Wagner was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Mitchell Santner snapped up three, and De Grandhomme and Southee claimed one wicket each.

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling was named Man of the Match for his career-best knock of 205.

