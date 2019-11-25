Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam “certainly delivered” in the first Test against Australia and is a “classy player”.

Ponting’s comments come after Azam scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day of the first Test in Brisbane, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Despite Azam’s heroics, Pakistan ended up losing the first Test by an innings and five runs.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old really impressed Ponting.

Ricky Ponting "Babar Azam certainly delivered, everyone saw how good a player he is, how classy he is. His defence was tidy, he played the ball a lot later, waited for the bowlers to come to him. We saw how strong he is off both front & back foot. He's a classy player" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 24, 2019

“Babar Azam certainly delivered, everyone saw how good a player he is, how classy he is. His defence was tidy, he played the ball a lot later, waited for the bowlers to come to him. We saw how strong he is off both [the] front and back foot. He’s a classy player,” Ponting was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes brilliant revelation about his 104 against Australia

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...