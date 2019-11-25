Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has identified Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood as the three batsmen that are currently in good form.

Azhar’s praise for the trio comes after Azam scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Rizwan, meanwhile, struck a career-best 95, which came off 145 deliveries and included 10 boundaries.

As for Masood, he scored 42 in the second innings.

“Almost all of our guys are in good nick, Babar and Rizwan showed the way today and Shan also played well,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

