Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has admitted that his knock of 104 against Australia was his “best Test innings”.

Azam scored his second Test century on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

His 104 came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

However, it was not enough to stop Australia from winning the match by an innings and five runs.

“You can say this was my best Test innings. It’s difficult to score runs in Australia because they play well in their home conditions, they bowl well. So to perform against them gives you extraordinary confidence. I have gained confidence from my hundred today,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will get underway on November 29 in Adelaide.

