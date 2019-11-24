Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has praised batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for putting up a “courageous fight” in the first Test against Australia.

Azam scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Rizwan, meanwhile, struck a career-best 95, which came off 145 deliveries and included 10 boundaries.

Despite Azam and Rizwan’s valiant effort with the bat, Pakistan ended up losing the first Test by an innings and five runs.

Courageous fight by @babarazam258 & Rizwan but it was a really uphill task. Australia had put up a huge total.

“Courageous fight by Babar Azam and Rizwan but it was a really uphill task. Australia had put up a huge total. Pakistan should have put a little more effort to avoid innings defeat,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

