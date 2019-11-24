Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that he absolutely loved batsman Babar Azam’s celebration upon scoring his century on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Azam scored a sensational 104, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

However, Azam’s second Test century didn’t stop Australia from winning the match by an innings and five runs.

“I love the celebration, it reminded me of the New Zealand 100 in the World Cup where he won us the game, it was a celebration of a lot of emotion, it was fantastic to see,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

