Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that batsman Babar Azam should bat at number four going forward.

Arthur’s comments come after Azam batted at number five during the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Azam noted that he had no problem with wherever he batted, but Arthur feel number four is the “best position” for the 25-year-old.

“I don’t think Babar will bat at number three, I think he’ll bat at four for Pakistan and that’ll be his best position going forward. It’s not too much of an issue right now whether he is at four or (Asad) Shafiq, but in the long run, Babar Azam will be the number four,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

