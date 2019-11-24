Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that the key to converting fifties into hundreds is concentration.

Azam noted that he has been working hard on his conversion rate, and admitted that it all comes down to focus.

Azam’s comments come after he struck a breathtaking 104 on the fourth day of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

However, Azam’s knock of 104, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries, didn’t stop Australia from winning the match by an innings and five runs.

“I am concentrating a lot now. After reaching 50, I focus on trying to bat for as long as possible. I try to focus as I did for the first 50 for the next 50 runs also and beyond. You learn these things as you play Test cricket more and more automatically. I [questioned] in my mind why am I flopping, so I gave 200 percent,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

