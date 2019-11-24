Is Pakistan batsman Babar Azam angry he is batting at number five?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has made it clear that he has no problem with batting at any position as he wants to “do whatever is best for the team”.

Azam’s comments come after he batted at number five in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Despite batting unusually low, Azam scored a breathtaking 104 on the fourth day in Brisbane.

However, his knock, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries, didn’t stop Australia from winning the match by an innings and five runs.

While some questioned why Azam was batting so far down the batting line-up, the 25-year-old reiterated that he is willing to bat wherever he is needed.

“When I started playing Test cricket, I didn’t have a set number, I was up and down the order because Younis bhai and Misbah bhai were there, sometimes I was at five or six then when we came to Australia, I was at three, then later I went to four,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It’s not that I wasn’t given a specific number, it’s that I always go according to the team requirement and the team plan. I don’t say put me at this number or that number. I’ll do whatever is best for the team. I will play at any position where the team requires me to, my job is to perform.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes brilliant revelation about his 104 against Australia

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...