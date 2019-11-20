Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that former captain and the country’s current Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-batsman Javed Miandad used to help him set the field when he was a young bowler.

Akram admitted that the duo “were a great help” when he was in the infancy of his illustrious career.

Akram pointed out that since he was 18 when he made his international debut, 16-year-old pace bowler Naseem Shah will be in the same boat he was in as he also won’t “know how to set the field”.

“They have one of the best bowlers of all time in the coaching staff, Waqar Younis, but he won’t be on the field,” he told foxsports.com.au. “Someone has to be there next him at mid-on or mid-off, the captain or a senior player who can just guide him.

“A 16-year-old doesn’t know how to set the field, they just won’t. That’s where the captain comes in particularly valuable.

“I had Imran Khan, I had Javed Miandad and they were a great help.”

Naseem will become the youngest player to make a Test debut in Australia on Thursday after it was confirmed that he would be included in Pakistan’s playing XI for the first Test in Brisbane.

ALSO CHECK OUT: What advice has Wasim Akram given Naseem Shah?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...