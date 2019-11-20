What brilliant confession has Pakistan star Naseem Shah made?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has admitted that he watches videos of legendary seamers Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram.

Naseem noted that he watches videos of the trio because he can “learn a lot from that and it also motivates me”.

However, while he has been compared to other bowlers, Naseem pointed out that he prefers to stick to the way he bowls and focus on his own strengths.

“I watch videos of Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and I learn a lot from that and it also motivates me. People compare me with others but I try to stick to my natural action and the way I bowl, I stick to my strengths,” Naseem was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The 16-year-old, who will make his debut in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane on Thursday, stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The youngster, who will become the youngest player to make a Test debut in Australia, dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

