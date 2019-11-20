What advice has Pakistan legend Wasim Akram given Naseem Shah?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has advised young pace bowler Naseem Shah play his natural game and not worry about any pressure or living up to the hype surrounding him.

Naseem, who will make his debut in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane on Thursday, stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The youngster, who will become the youngest player to make a Test debut in Australia, dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise because when you’re 16-17, you don’t even know what the word pressure means. You just want to go out and play. When I was 17, I didn’t know what pressure meant, I was just loving playing cricket,” Akram was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

