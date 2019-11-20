Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah won’t be the youngest player to ever play Test cricket, but he will make history on Thursday nonetheless.

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali confirmed that the 16-year-old will make his highly-anticipated international debut in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

This would make Naseem the youngest player to make a Test debut in Australia.

However, in regards to the youngest Test debutants, the teenage sensation, who will be 16 years and 278 days old when he steps out onto the field at the Gabba, will be the ninth-youngest in history.

He will also be the sixth-youngest in Pakistan history as Hasan Raza, Mushtaq Mohammad, Aaqib Javed, Aftab Baloch and Nasim-ul-Ghani all made their Test debuts when they were younger than Naseem.

In fact, Hasan is the youngest player to ever play Test cricket as he was just 14 years old when representing Pakistan in the longest format for the first time in 1996. However, his date of birth, which is March 11, 1982, has since been disputed.

Naseem has been in excellent form in the lead-up to the two-Test series against Australia as he stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The youngster dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

