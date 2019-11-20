Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has confirmed that 16-year-old pace bowler Naseem Shah will make his highly-anticipated debut in the first Test against Australia.

Naseem, who will become the youngest player to make a Test debut in Australia, stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The youngster dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

Azhar admitted that he has been thoroughly impressed with Naseem, who recently lost his mother, and reiterated that while the playing XI for the first Test has yet to be confirmed, Naseem will definitely be part of it.

Pakistan captain, Azhar Ali, has announced that Naseem Shah will make his Test debut in the 1st Test against Australia : "We are definitely looking to play him,;He’s bowling really well. We’ll announce the side tomorrow but he’s definitely going to be part of it" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 20, 2019

“We are definitely looking to play him. He’s bowling really well. We’ll announce the side tomorrow but he’s definitely going to be part of it,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

