Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali joked that teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah won’t be doing any school homework during the two-Test series against Australia.

The 16-year-old, who will make his debut in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane on Thursday, stole the spotlight with his fiery spell on the final day of Pakistan’s practice match against Australia A in Perth.

The youngster, who will become the youngest player to make a Test debut in Australia, dismissed opening batsman Marcus Harris for 20 and ended up finishing with figures of 1-21 off eight overs.

However, he went wicketless in Pakistan’s practice game against the Cricket Australia XI, where he conceded 58 runs off the 12 overs he bowled.

Naseem Shah won't be picking up the textbooks under any circumstance, says Azhar Ali! 😅@alintaenergy | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/yw1YR12aq4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 20, 2019

During a press conference, a reporter asked Azhar: “Is he having to do school work or studies while he’s here?

In response, Azhar, while laughing, said: “No.”

Safe to say Naseem’s living the life all kids dream of!

