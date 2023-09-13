Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rumman Raees has revealed that India batting great VVS Laxman “was clueless” when facing former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif.

Laxman is one of many legendary cricketers who have admitted how difficult it was to bat against Asif as he has the ability to swing the ball both faces and consistently hit a good line and length.

South Africa batsmen AB De Villiers and Hashim Amla, iconic England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and former India batsman Robin Uthappa are some of the other former players who have described Asif as the toughest bowler they have faced.

“VVS Laxman said he was clueless,” Raees said on Daniyal Sheikh’s podcast as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before thumping Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They are now featuring in the Asia Cup, where they started with a comprehensive 238-run win over Nepal before having to share one point apiece with India after their match was rained off.

Despite this, the men in green still made it through to the Super Four stage and defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Lahore.

They then suffered their first loss as India demolished them by 228 runs.

Pakistan will be back in action on September 14 when they take on Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

