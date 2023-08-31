Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the first “excellent batsman” the country has produced after a long time.

Azam is an elite run-scorer who has delivered big knocks time and time again across all three formats.

Many former Pakistan cricketers, including legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram and former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, believe that the 28-year-old is well on his way to becoming a legend of the game.

Gul seems to agree as he knows Azam is a special talent who keeps exceeding everyone’s expectations.

“Pakistan has found an excellent batsman after a long time,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently scored 76 runs in two Test matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then struck 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, Azam started with a bang as he smashed a magnificent 151 against Nepal in Multan, which came off 131 balls and included 14 boundaries and four sixes.

Thanks to his exceptional batting display, Pakistan demolished Nepal by 238 runs.

Pakistan will now go up against India on September 2 in Pallekele.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Good bouncers, Mickey Arthur impressed with fiery Pakistan fast bowler trying to make a name for himself

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 5326 ( 87.43 % ) No! 766 ( 12.57 % )

Like this: Like Loading...