Misbah-ul-Haq firmly believes captain Babar Azam has “got all the ingredients” needed to become a Pakistan legend.

Azam is one of the top batsmen in the world and regularly scores runs for the men in green in all three formats.

On top of this, the 28-year-old has broken numerous records and won many awards, including being crowned ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Having seen what Azam is capable of, Misbah knows the Lahore native can have a special career filled with highlights and historic milestones.

“He’s got all the ingredients to become a Pakistani cricketing great,” the 49-year-old, who was recently named head of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Technical Committee (CTC), told The National.

Azam recently led Pakistan to a 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, but only mustered 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

