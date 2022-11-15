Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan swing king Wasim Akram said captain Babar Azam is well on his way to becoming one of the modern greats of the game.

Azam is, without a doubt, one of the top batsmen right now as he scores runs regularly and excels in all types of conditions.

Many current and former players also include him in the Fab Four, which is an elite club that features the four best batsmen right now.

Wasim noted that if the 28-year-old continues scoring runs and winning matches for Pakistan, he will be right there among the legends of the game.

“He is absolutely on the right track to be one of the modern greats,” the Sultan of Swing was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led the men in green in the T20 World Cup, where he accumulated 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

This included a superb 53 runs off 42 balls in the semi-final against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by seven wickets.

Even though the men in green beat the odds to make it to the final, they were unable to lift the trophy as England beat them by five wickets.

