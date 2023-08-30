Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, has praised fast bowler Zaman Khan for his top-quality bouncers.

Zaman is one of many bright prospects in Pakistan cricket at the moment and has been playing in different tournaments around the world to gain some much-needed experience.

He played for Derbyshire in the 2023 Vitality Blast, where he was the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 25 wickets in 14 games at an average of 16.56 and an economy rate of 8.28.

The 21-year-old from Mirpur then proceeded to take part in the Global T20 Canada, where he took seven wickets in six matches for the Toronto Nationals at an average of 20.28 and an economy rate of 7.10.

Most recently, he featured for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred, where he finished with two wickets in five games at an average of 73.50 and an economy rate of 10.37.

“He delivers a good bouncer,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Despite his strong performances, Zaman was not part of Pakistan’s squad for their recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 2-0.

He also wasn’t picked for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which the men in green won 3-0, or the ongoing Asia Cup, which is being hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka until September 17.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Oozes self-confidence, Ramiz Raja on Pakistan batsman who can be unstoppable when he becomes aggressive

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 5276 ( 87.47 % ) No! 756 ( 12.53 % )

Like this: Like Loading...