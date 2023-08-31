Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir has made it clear that Babar Azam is not his “ex-fiance”, insisting there is no reason for him to hate the Pakistan captain.

The left-arm fast bowler’s comments come after he was heavily criticised for saying that bowling to Azam was no different than bowling to a tailender.

While Amir defended himself by saying his remarks had been taken out of context, he nonetheless reiterated that there is no bad blood between him and the batting superstar.

“Babar is not my ex-fiance that I won’t like him,” the 31-year-old from Gujjar Khan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Under Azam’s captaincy, Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series, which saw the men in green become the number ODI team in the world.

Pakistan are now involved in the Asia Cup, which is taking place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka until September 17.

They started with a 238-run win over Nepal in Multan, where Azam led the way with a fantastic 151, which came off 131 balls and included 14 boundaries and four sixes.

Pakistan’s next Asia Cup match will be against India on September 2 in Pallekele.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Found an excellent batsman after a long time, Umar Gul knows Pakistan cricketer will keep making the country proud

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 5339 ( 87.38 % ) No! 771 ( 12.62 % )

Like this: Like Loading...