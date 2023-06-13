Be human first, Ramiz Raja tells 160 kph Pakistan pace ace

Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, has advised Shoaib Akhtar to be “human first” after the iconic seamer took aim at Babar Azam and Kamran Akmal.

Akhtar teased Azam and Akmal for the way they speak, which prompted the backlash from Ramiz as he didn’t appreciate the remarks the Rawalpindi Express made.

Instead of focusing on everyone becoming a brand, he said it is more important for Akhtar to show kindness and empathy.

“He wants everyone to become a brand, but it is more important to become a human first. First become a human and then a brand,” the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ramiz added that such criticism is common in Pakistan and wouldn’t occur in countries such as India.

“Our former players degrade our cricket brand by giving delusional statements. You will never see that happening in our neighbouring country,” he said. “You will never see Sunil Gavaskar criticizing Rahul Dravid. It only happens in Pakistan, where former players don’t let others do their job professionally.”

