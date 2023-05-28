Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary Pakistan fast bowler, mocked wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal for his pronunciation after he said “sakreen” instead of “screen”.

Akhtar noted that Akmal needs to talk properly, especially since he is speaking on a television show.

The Rawalpindi Express added that a match-winner like Akmal cannot be mispronouncing words live on air.

“I was listening to Kamran Akmal. He was our match-winner. He must be sitting with you. I was listening to him and he was pronouncing the word ‘screen’ as ‘sakreen’. You are on media, so you need to note these things,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Akmal is the latest player Akhtar has targeted regarding his speaking abilities as he also took aim at Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Akhtar pointed out that the 28-year-old “hasn’t become the biggest brand in Pakistan” since he cannot speak well.

