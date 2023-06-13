Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Malik, the veteran all-rounder, said he doesn’t tell or force Pakistan captain Babar Azam to pick him in the national team.

Malik hasn’t played international cricket since November 2021, but has been a solid performer in domestic cricket.

Despite being 41, many former cricketers have called for the Sialkot-born player to be included in the T20I squad as Pakistan need some experience to help develop the youngsters in the side.

However, Malik made it clear that he doesn’t discuss selection matters with Azam as he doesn’t want to put pressure or ruin his relationship with the 28-year-old.

“I don’t discuss anything related to Pakistan cricket with Babar, but when he discusses something with me, then I always talk about it, whether it’s about me or any other player. But I don’t communicate with him regarding my inclusion in the team,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Babar is like my little brother and a friend. I don’t want to cause any discomfort to him. During the [Asia] Cup in UAE, Babar told me that they will go with the same squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.”

