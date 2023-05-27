Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shoaib Akhtar, the legendary fast bowler who once bowled at 161.3 kph, said captain Babar Azam “hasn’t become the biggest brand in Pakistan” since he cannot speak.

The Rawalpindi Express noted that the 28-year-old is lacking when it comes to his communication skills and he has seen it time and time again.

He added that Azam needs to be better at expressing himself, including when talking to the media, as it will further enhance his image and brand.

“I want to openly say that Babar Azam should be the biggest brand of Pakistan, but why he hasn’t become the biggest brand in Pakistan? Because he can’t speak,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s most recent assignment for Pakistan was the team’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

The star batsman led from the front once again, accumulating 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

