Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former head coach and chief selector, said attacking Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has the ability to hit three sixes in an over once he gets settled at the crease.

This, in Misbah’s eyes, makes him a great option to open the batting in T20Is as he can start unleashing his big shots in quick time.

However, it seems that Pakistan are intent to stick with captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as their go-to opening duo in the shortest format, considering how effective they have been.

“Fakhar has the ability to hit three sixes in an over once he settles himself,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Zaman, who comes from Mardan, played in Pakistan’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand and amassed 64 runs in four games at an average of 21.33 and a strike-rate of 112.28.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Be human first, Ramiz Raja tells 160 kph Pakistan pace ace

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! 829 ( 68.46 % ) He is ok! 268 ( 22.13 % ) He is overrated! 114 ( 9.41 % )

Like this: Like Loading...