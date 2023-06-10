Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shoaib Akhtar has praised the way Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan is managing his career, saying the 24-year-old “wants to look good”.

He also lauded the way Shadab speaks and handles himself with confidence.

The Rawalpindi Express has spoken about the way other Pakistan cricketers talk, such as captain Babar Azam and Kamran Akmal, but he criticised them for not being able to speak properly.

“He is also very vigilant when it comes to managing his career. He wants to look good and speaks well,” Akhtar said about Shadab as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab was recently in action for Pakistan in their white-ball series against New Zealand, where he couldn’t really get going in either the T20I or ODI series.

The 24-year-old took three wickets in five T20Is at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 9.60.

He then went on to snap up three wickets in three ODIs at an average of 56.

