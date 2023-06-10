Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shoaib Akhtar, the iconic Pakistan pace bowler, applauded spinner Shadab Khan for all the hard work he has put in to improve his bowling and fitness.

He noted that he can see a drastic change compared to two years ago, which shows how much better a cricketer can get in such a short period of time.

“In [the] past two years, he has worked really hard on his bowling and his fitness has improved as well,” the Rawalpindi Express was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab last played for Pakistan during their limited overs series against New Zealand, where he fell short of expectations.

In the five-match T20I series, he claimed three wickets at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 9.60.

As for the five-match ODI series, he picked up three wickets in three ODIs at an average of 56.

