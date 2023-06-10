Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, said he likes what he saw from Azam Khan during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam, the son of ex-Pakistan skipper Moin Khan, played for Islamabad United in PSL 8 and showed off just how dangerous of a batsman he is.

The 24-year-old scored 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

Misbah conceded that he was nothing short of brilliant as he made a number of valuable contributions.

“Azam was outstanding with the bat,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Following the conclusion of PSL 8, Azam got the opportunity to play for Pakistan in their T20I series against Afghanistan.

