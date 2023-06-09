Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, has blasted legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar for being a “delusional superstar”.
His comments come after Akhtar criticised Pakistan captain Babar Azam and veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal for the way they speak.
Less than impressed with the Rawalpindi Express’ antics, Ramiz took shots at the speedster, who still holds the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).
“Shoaib Akhtar is a delusional superstar,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Learned from them, Zaman Khan on two of Pakistan’s quickest bowlers