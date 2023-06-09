Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Ramiz Raja said former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar needs to get a graduate degree first in order to be eligible to become chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Ramiz, who recently served in the role, said this is a key requirement that the Rawalpindi Express should focus on first.
“He needs to get a graduate degree first in order to become eligible for [the] chairmanship of [the] PCB,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
His comments come after Akhtar expressed his interest in taking on the top job in Pakistan cricket.
Currently, Najam Sethi is the PCB chairman. He replaced Ramiz after Shehbaz Sharif became Pakistan’s Prime Minister.
