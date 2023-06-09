Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ramiz Raja said former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar needs to get a graduate degree first in order to be eligible to become chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Ramiz, who recently served in the role, said this is a key requirement that the Rawalpindi Express should focus on first.

“He needs to get a graduate degree first in order to become eligible for [the] chairmanship of [the] PCB,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

His comments come after Akhtar expressed his interest in taking on the top job in Pakistan cricket.

Currently, Najam Sethi is the PCB chairman. He replaced Ramiz after Shehbaz Sharif became Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He is a delusional superstar, Ramiz Raja blasts Pakistan player who teased Babar Azam

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28983 ( 19.25 % ) Waqar Younis 2959 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8744 ( 5.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 41371 ( 27.48 % ) Imran Khan 29687 ( 19.72 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3231 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3290 ( 2.19 % ) Hanif Mohammad 566 ( 0.38 % ) Younis Khan 5343 ( 3.55 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3313 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9241 ( 6.14 % ) Saeed Anwar 10617 ( 7.05 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1132 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2054 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...