Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Zaman Khan, the up-and-coming seamer, said he learned a lot from the express fast Pakistan pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Zaman had the opportunity to play alongside them for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Getting the chance to bowl with two key members of the national team’s pace attack, the 21-year-old didn’t let the opportunity go to waste as he knew it was a great chance to develop his game and become a better bowler.

“Shaheen and Haris are both international players and I get the opportunity to learn from them,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The talented speedster had a strong campaign in PSL 8, finishing with 15 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 8.53.

He then played for Pakistan in their T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand. Overall, the Mirpur, Azad Kashmir native has featured in six T20Is and taken four wickets at an average of 32.50 and an economy rate of 6.66.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I’m coming for you Babar Azam, Pakistan bowler has captain’s name on his wicket list

What are your thoughts on Zaman Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Zaman Khan? He is really good! 1 ( 50 % ) He is ok! 1 ( 50 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...