Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, has slammed iconic speedster Shoaib Akhtar for teasing Babar Azam.

Akhtar, who holds the record for the fastest ball bowled at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph), had previously said that Azam “hasn’t become the biggest brand in Pakistan” due to his poor speaking skills.

However, Akmal has come to the defense of the 28-year-old, who happens to be his cousin, saying the Rawalpindi Express is just looking for attention.

Akhtar had also made fun of Akmal regarding his pronunciation of the word screen, saying he heard the 41-year-old say “sakreen” instead.

“I think Shoaib was not getting enough time on screen, that’s why he has said such a thing to keep himself in the headlines,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in the team’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he amassed 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

